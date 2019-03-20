Ring Road Now “Calabria Way”

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Common Council has officially changed the name of one of the city’s streets.

Ring Road, which is right along the lake shore at Harbor Park has been renamed Calabria Way.

The name recognizes the region that many of the city’s Italian immigrants originated from. 17th District Alderman David Bogdala proposed the change.

3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski said that the name should be changed to “Cosenza” way to honor Kenosha’s sister city in the region.

The name change passed on a 13-2 vote.