KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Buildings in one of the key areas damaged during the Kenosha Riots will soon be demolished to make way for redevelopment.

The stretch of buildings along 22nd Avenue in Kenosha’s Uptown will soon be just a memory, according to 17th District Alderman David Bogdala.

Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the new development will include apartments and at least one retailer.

The Kenosha Plan Commission which gave further approval for the redevelopment plan earlier this month.