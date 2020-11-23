Rittenhouse attorney says judge allowed him on case

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A California attorney says a judge has granted his request to appear in court for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin.

John Pierce is not licensed to practice in Wisconsin and needed the court’s permission to represent Kyle Rittenhouse in court. Such requests are routinely granted, but prosecutors wanted a hearing on the matter.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Pierce has no real criminal defense experience and has been promoting Rittenhouse as a patriot. Pierce said Judge Bruce Schroeder granted his request Monday.

Rittenhouse told police he was attacked and fired in self-defense during a demonstration on Aug. 25.