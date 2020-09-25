Rittenhouse Extradition Delayed Again; Lawyers to Fight Sending Him to WI

ANTIOCH, IL (WLIP)–The extradition hearing of Kyle Rittenhouse has again been delayed as his attorneys plan to fight their client being sent back to Kenosha.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two men during the Kenosha riots in August. The defense asked that the judge delayed making a ruling on the extradition until October 9th. Additionally, Rittenhouse’s attorney asked the judge to be able to meet in person with Rittenhouse to go over evidence.

The judge will allow them to do so. Rittenhouse has claimed he killed the two men and injured a third in self-defense.