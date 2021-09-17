Rittenhouse hearing to decide on evidence allowed at trial

Prosecutors and lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse will be in court today to argue a number of pretrial motions in the case.

The judge’s decisions from today’s hearing will set at least some of the ground rules for the November trial.

Rittenhouse wants to exclude evidence that he went to a bar with members of the extremist group Proud Boys months after the shooting.

Motions include prosecutors’ desire for a video allegedly showing Kyle Rittenhouse threatening to shoot people whom he thought were shoplifting.

They also want a list of donors to Rittenhouse’s defense fund. The trial is scheduled for Nov. 1st.