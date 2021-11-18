Rittenhouse Jury Finishes 2nd Day With No Verdict; New Mistrial Motion Made

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys have asked the judge to declare a mistrial, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi told Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday that the defense would have approached things differently if it had received the higher quality video earlier.

He says the request would be made “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could try Rittenhouse again if the judge were to grant the request.

Prosecutors countered that the jury saw the highest-quality version of the video during the trial.

The jury deliberated a second full day before going home without a verdict.