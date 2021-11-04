Rittenhouse Jury Views Videos of Shootings

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial over shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down.

Prosecutors also played many other videos that captured scenes of protesters and Rittenhouse on the streets before and during the shootings.

Their use was not without controversy though. Use of one video had to be modified when the defense objected to the commentary on one of the videos as hearsay which is prohibited. The speaker on the video referred to some of the armed men-including Rittenhouse-as “militia.”

After a lengthy discussion Judge Bruce Schroeder said that he couldn’t-and wouldn’t allow questionable hearsay evidence.

Most of the attention yesterday was on the events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum-including some high-tech aerial footage of the incident. The proceedings today will take up an issue with one of the jurors in the case.