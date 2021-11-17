Rittenhouse readiness-Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse will return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who provoked a confrontation, while the defense says he feared for his life and acted in self-defense after being ambushed.

Outside the courthouse a steady stream of protestors gathered until the jury went home. While the protests remained peaceful there were loud confrontations between the protestors and conservative activists there to support Rittenhouse.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told WLIP’s Lip Off that his department and others have received a series of emails in reaction to the case.

Beth confirmed that there are extra law enforcement and National Guard troops on standby but they won’t be called in unless they’re needed.

In a statement the sheriff’s department said that they have no reason to close roads, enact curfews or ask the community to modify daily routines.