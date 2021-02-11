Rittenhouse To Appear in Court Thursday

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kyle Rittenhouse will be in court today. A Kenosha County judge scheduled a hearing because prosecutors want a new arrest warrant issued for Rittenhouse and his bond raised before he could get out of jail again.

They say Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bond by not updating his address with the court so that they could keep tabs on him. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men during the Kenosha riots and wounding a third.

He was arrested a day later and then spent weeks fighting extradition to Wisconsin. Eventually he was sent back to Kenosha but was released after supporters raised the 2 million dollars needed for his bond. His attorneys say that Rittenhouse is in a “safe house” due to threats made against him.