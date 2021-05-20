Rittenhouse to Make First In Person Court Appearance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kyle Rittenhouse will appear in Kenosha County Court for the first time in person Friday. Rittenhouse will appear for the pretrial hearing expected to focus on scheduling details around the case.

Earlier this year, Rittenhouse appeared via zoom video while attorneys agreed on a November 1st trial date-more than a year after he allegedly shot three people, killing two during the Kenosha Riots last summer.

Rittenhouse faces homicide charges in the high profile case.