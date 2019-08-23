RLB Man Hit With Felony After Several Revoked License Charges

(Round Lake Beach, IL) The Lake County State’s Attorney has announced felony charges against a Round Lake Beach man.

Steven Knutson received a 26th offense for driving on a revoked license earlier this year, leading to an upgraded charge which could lead to 7 years in prison.

The 61-year-old has been convicted 24 times in several different counties including Lake, Cook, Kane, and Winnebago Counties.

Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim says if he is convicted this time around, Knutson will have no possibility of probation or conditional discharge. He’s due in court next week.