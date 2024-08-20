Road Closures in Kenosha for JD Vance Visit

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at DISORB Systems, Inc. in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Several roads in Kenosha will be closed today, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to a visit from Republican Vice-Presidential Nominee JD Vance.

The closures include Sheridan Road between 52nd and 58th Streets, and parts of 56th and 57th Streets from Sheridan Road to 11th Avenue, with alternate routes available via 8th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

Access to the Kenosha County Courthouse will be maintained from the east on 56th Street and north on 13th Avenue.

Residents are advised to avoid the area during these times.