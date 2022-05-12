Weather Alert
Road Construction in Kenosha-60th St.-Ald. David Bogdala
May 12, 2022 @ 1:56pm
Ald. Bogdala talks about the 60th St. reconstruction project on Wake Up Kenosha…
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/wlipam-17536-advanced.mp4
