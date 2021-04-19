“Road Rage” Shooting Leads to 10-Year Prison Term for Waukegan Man

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-19-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is on his way to prison for a shooting that took place near a school. Aaron Johnson is accused of firing at a vehicle that was fleeing after a confrontation back in November of 2019. The shooting took place in broad daylight during a school day, near the Daniel Webster Middle School. Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, with an enhancement of the shooting taking place within 1-thousand-feet of a school. The 28-year-old was hit with a 10-year prison sentence, though he was given credit for time already served.