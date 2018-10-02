Road Rage Stabbing Nets 20 Month Sentence

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha man convicted of stabbing another man in a road rage incident will spend the next 20 months in prison. Mark Carver apologized to the 21 year old man he stabbed at a Kenosha gas station earlier this year.

The incident happened on April 2nd and began with a dispute over the man’s driving. After the road rage incident, Carver went to the gas station on 80th street and 39th avenue where the man was using the ATM and confronted him.

Carver says that he had his knife out during the confrontation and stabbed the man by accident after being punched in the face. The court disagreed that the stabbing was an accident as did the the jury at the August trial.

Carver must also serve three years extended supervision and pay a $1,000 fine for a marijuana grow operation that officers discovered in his house after he was arrested.