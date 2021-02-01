Road Work Projects Already Underway in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It may only be the first day of February, but Kenosha’s road work season is already underway.

Orange barrels made their way out along portions of 22nd Avenue set for reconstruction this year and then late last week the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the two year reconstruction of Highway 50 between 117th and 43rd Avenues. A portion of that area-from 57th Avenue west-will be widened to six lanes with a bicycle path added.

Local access roads are also part of the plan to help alleviate congestion and increase ease of business access-especially along the stretch just east of Green Bay Road.