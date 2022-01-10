Robert Durst Dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend, has died. He was 78.

Durst was convicted of the 2000 killing of Susan Berman in September.

He was hospitalized with COVID-19 two days after his sentencing. Durst’s attorney said he died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton.

His attorney Chip Lewis said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was also long suspected of killing his wife, who disappeared in 1982.

He was acquitted in 2003 in the death of a Texas man.