Rollover Semi Crash Closes Interstate

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A semi rolled over on I-94 Wednesday evening. The accident was reported just after 7 PM, on the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Initial scanner reports indicated multiple injuries and Flight For Life was notified but later canceled. The crash left the trailer of the truck twisted and bent over a guardrail with its contents scattered down the embankment. Three other vehicles may have been involved.

The interstate had to be shut down near Highways 50 and C for investigation and cleanup. It reopened early Thursday morning.

We’ll have more details as they become available.