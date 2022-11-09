Ron Johnson declares win; Barnes doesn’t concede

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has claimed victory in battleground Wisconsin as he holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate.

Barnes hasn’t conceded. The Associated Press has yet to call the race.

Unofficial results show Johnson holding a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, a margin that would be just outside the margin for a recount to be sought.

Barnes’ campaign had no immediate reaction to Johnson declaring victory.

Johnson says the votes are in and “this race is over.”