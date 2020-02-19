Rose, Suchy Move on in 15th District Primary

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—15th District Kenosha Alderman Jack Rose moves on after yesterday’s primary, advancing with 46 percent of the vote. Challenger Kenneth Suchy got 27 percent and Jody Hoffman received 21 percent.

Rose and Suchy will face off in the general election in April. Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly have emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary.

Karofsky and Kelly easily outran Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone to advance to an April 7 runoff for a 10-year term.