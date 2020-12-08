Round Lake Beach Armed Robbery

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach say a robbery attempt turned on the suspects.

On Monday night, around 10:45, police were called to an armed robbery in the 1-thousand-block of Fairfield Road. When they arrived, they learned that a male and female suspect entered a business and held employees at gunpoint.

One employee was able to access a firearm, and shot, hitting both suspects, who fled in a waiting vehicle. Police located that car, though the driver and another passenger left the two injured suspects behind.

Those individuals were hospitalized, though their conditions are unknown. The driver, and other passenger were not located, though they are being sought. The investigation is ongoing.