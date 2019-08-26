Round Lake Beach Crash Kills Two

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A weekend crash in Round Lake Beach killed two, including a young teen.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Long Lake Drive, left the road and smashed into a condo building.

The driver, a 34-year-old Chicago man, and his passenger, a 13-year-old Round Lake Beach girl, were killed.

Two condo units suffered damage, but no one was in either unit when the crash occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, and the coroner’s office.