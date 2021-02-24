Round Lake Beach Drive-By Shooting

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach say they are investigating a shooting that happened with a police officer in the vicinity. The drive-by incident took place Sunday night in the 500 block of Golfview Drive.

An officer near the scene was reportedly investigating a suspicious vehicle when the shooting took place, and believed the vehicle was involved. After a short investigation, it was determined that the shots came from a different vehicle, which is now being sought.

No one was injured in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.