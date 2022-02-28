Round Lake Beach Man Could Face Upgraded Charges After Death of 6-Year-Old

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A Round Lake Beach man is facing charges, after he reportedly injured a child that later died. Tracy Thomas is accused of severely beating a 6-year-old boy in the home he shared with his girlfriend. That boy died Friday, and though an autopsy is pending, authorities say the boy suffered from head trauma. Thomas currently faces charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child, though those charges could be upgraded. The 34-year-old is currently being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-28-22)