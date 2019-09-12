Round Lake Beach Man Sentenced for Libertyville Murder

Gavel

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail, for a Libertyville murder.

Kenneth Seplak was convicted of shooting and killing David Gorski back in December of 2016. Seplak was reportedly upset that Gorski had gone on a date with a Wauconda woman that Seplak had been stalking.

The 40-year-old was hit with 53-years in prison for first degree murder, but an additional 25-years was added because he committed the murder with a firearm.

Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said Seplak must serve the entire 78-years before being considered for parole.