Round Lake Beach Suspect ID’ed and Charged

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have identified an adult suspect that was shot during an alleged armed robbery attempt. The incident took place Monday night when a teen male and 20-year-old female reportedly held up One Stop Food and Liquor at gunpoint, only to be shot by an employee.

The 16-year-old male was hospitalized, treated and released…then was charged with armed robbery. He’s currently in juvenile detention. The female, identified as Feliciyunna Spruille of Waukegan, remains hospitalized, but has also been charged with armed robbery.

Two others are still being sought for questioning. They drove the suspects away from the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kenosha.

The investigation is ongoing.