Round Lake Beach Woman Killed After Being Struck by Two Vehicles in Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) One person died after being hit by a pair of vehicles in Gurnee. Police say the incident started on Monday night as Teresa Williams attempted to cross the street in the area of Washington and Hunt Club. The 56-year-old was struck at first by a Buick Encore, then Honda Civic. The Round Lake Beach woman was transported to Advocate Condell with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead a short time after arriving. Lake County Coroner’s officials say blunt force injuries were listed as the cause of death. The matter remains under investigation by Gurnee Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-7-23)