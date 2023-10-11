Round Lake Man Killed After Fleeing Traffic Stop in Lake County…Indiana

(Lake Station, IN) A Lake County man is dead after fleeing from police in Lake County, Indiana. Officials say a vehicle fled from a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on Monday afternoon along Interstate 80/94. The trooper did not pursue the subject because of traffic conditions…but the same vehicle later crashed into the back of a semi at a high rate of speed, killing the driver, 20-year-old Bryan Flores of Round Lake. Troopers say two “large” duffle bags of marijuana were found in the wrecked car. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-11-23)