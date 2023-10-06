Round Lake Murder Victim ID’ed as 17-Year-Old Fox Lake Boy

(Round Lake, IL) A teen murdered in the Round Lake area has been identified. Officials say 17-year-old Chad Greenenwald of Fox Lake was shot on Wednesday night while sitting with two others in a vehicle near Midland Drive and Sycamore Drive. The driver of the vehicle fled to a gas station near Cedar Lake and Rollins Roads after the shooting…but neither that driver nor the other passenger were on scene when police arrived. Greenenwald was rushed to Advocate Condell where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest. No arrests have been announced in the matter, which is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-6-23)