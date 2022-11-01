Run with the Turkeys 5K Set For Nov 12th

PLEASANT, PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie’s annual Run with the Turkeys event is set for Saturday, November 12.

Run with the Turkeys is a 5K family walk and run held along the shores of Lake Andrea inside Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie.

The event is open to people of all ages and abilities.

The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. with pre-race registration taking place at 8:00 a.m. E

vent signup includes an event t-shirt and post-race refreshments.

Overall and age group winners will be presented with awards.

The cost is $30 per participant.

“We’d love for the community to come out and celebrate family and good health with us on November 12. The race is a low-key, yet active way for families to engage in a healthy outdoor activity this fall,” commented Sandy Wiedmeyer, Village of Pleasant Prairie Operations Superintendent.

“Families in past years have had a lot of fun, and the sense of accomplishment after participating is amazing.”

More information related to the Run with the Turkeys 5K walk and run is available at RecPlex (9900 Terwall Terrace) or online at RecPlexOnline.com under the Triathlons & Events tab.

More information is also available by calling 262.925.6742 or via email at [email protected].