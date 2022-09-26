Russian School Shooting Kills 13

(Izhevsk, Russia) — At least 13 people, including seven children, are dead after a mass shooting at a Russian school. Another 21 are injured. Authorities say the gunman, a former student at the school in the city of Izhevsk [[ ee-ZHEHFSK ]], entered armed with two pistols and started shooting. He later killed himself. Investigators say they’re looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the leader is “deeply mourning” the attack.