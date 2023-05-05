Safe Harbor; Wisconsin Humane Societies Announce Merger

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s Safe Harbor Humane Society has announced its merger with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The announcement Thursday comes after a vote by other organizations’ boards to merge last month.

The move will allow the new combined organization to consolidate their resources and efforts.

The merger has been discussed since last fall when Safe Harbor officials reached out to the Wisconsin Humane Society because of their economic challenges.

The current facility in Kenosha will continue operations as the Wisconsin Humane Society Kenosha Campus.

New employees will be hired as those operations expand.

No layoffs are expected due to the merger.