Sanders to Campaign for Bryce in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI–Senator Bernie Sanders is coming back to Kenosha. The 2016 presidential candidate will be at UAW Local 72 on Monday, October 22nd. The exact time has not been released. Sanders will speak at a campaign event for Democrat Randy Bryce, who is challenging Republican Brian Steil to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The Bryce campaign says the event is free and open to the public. Senator Sanders has visited Kenosha at least twice before. His first official visit was as a presidential candidate in 2016, when he challenged eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Sanders held a rally at Carthage College’s Tarble Arena.

He returned to Kenosha the next year as part of a live cable news program of a town hall meeting. At that event the Senator took questions from the audience.