Saturday 4/30/22 is National Drug Take Back Day

Saturday (4/30) is National Drug Take Back Day, and there will be more than 135 events across Wisconsin where you can dispose of both controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs.

In Kenosha the drug drop off will be at the Kenosha Human Development Services on 52nd Street as well as at Tallent Hall at UW-Parkside.

Other sites include the Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Green Bay Road and the Kenosha County Center on Highway 50 in Bristol-all in an effort to prevent drug abuse.

