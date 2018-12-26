Schimel Recommended Others For His New Job

MADISON, WI (AP)–Attorney General Brad Schimel recommended four other applicants for the judgeship that Gov. Scott Walker handed him after he lost his re-election bid. Records that Walker’s office released late Friday show 13 people asked Walker to appoint them to the position. It’s unclear if Schimel formerly applied.

The records don’t include any application materials from him. Four candidates included letters of recommendation from Schimel with their applications, including Assistant Attorney General David Maas; state Department of Administration Gaming Division Administrator Jack Melvin, who states in his application he worked for Schimel’s campaign; Matthew Fernholz, who clerked for former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman; and private attorney Sarah Ponath.

Walker appointed Schimel to the judgeship on Nov. 20, a day after Schimel conceded defeat to Democrat Josh Kaul.