School Board Effort Recall Falls Short; Advocates Rally For Meeting Redo

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The fallout over the Kenosha Unified School Board’s decision to require masks in school continues. A parents’ group-Moms for Liberty-has announced that they’ve fallen short of the nearly 13-thousand signatures needed to trigger a recall for Board President Yolanda Santos-Adams.

The deadline to submit the signatures would be tomorrow and the group has not said how many signatures they collected. The group says instead that they will focus on candidates for the Spring Election.

Meanwhile another grassroots group-The Education Justice Coalition-rallied this weekend to raise awareness for the upcoming Special Meeting of Electors in which advocates hope to restore about three million dollars to the district’s tax levy and school board member salaries.