Search for Missing Navy Man Enters Week Three

(Waukegan, IL) The search for a missing Navy man has entered its 3rd week. 21-year-old Seamus Gray was last seen during the pre-dawn hours of March 18th leaving a Waukegan bar. Several searches have been performed along the Lake Michigan shore line and the area around the Waukegan Harbor, but to no avail. Gray’s mother in a Facebook post, claims he “appears to have been in a tragic accident” though she didn’t release any details. She also said she hopes his body is recovered soon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-4-23)