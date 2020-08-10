Search Still On For Suspect in Officer Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigators are searching for a suspect who shot and injured a Kenosha Police Officer.

The incident happened on Saturday morning around 4:30 AM near the forty-six hundred block of Sheridan Road. A Kenosha Police officer responded to a complaint in that area and found a suspect matching the description from the complaint.

As the officer confronted the suspect the two exchanged gunshots with the officer suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled and has not been located. Kenosha Police say the officer is a 30 year old male with two years of service with the department.

The case has been turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin D-O-J.