Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Beach Park Man on Drug and Weapons Charges

(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park man is facing charges, after the conclusion of an investigation into drug activity. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Damonne Hunt was taken into custody after a search warrant was served on the motel room where he allegedly stayed. Inside, detectives found packaged crack cocaine, and a gun with the serial number scratched off. The 33-year-old Hunt now faces charges including possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and more. He is due in “first appearance” court on Friday afternoon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-28-23)