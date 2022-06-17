Searchers Find Bodies Of Men Who Tried To Save Drowning Boy

Three days after they were swept away while trying to rescue a 10-year-old boy who’d fallen into a drainage ditch, the bodies of the boy’s father and another man have been recovered.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this week in Milwaukee.

The boy, Mohammed Roshidulcah, fell into a drainage canal.

He was playing ball with his dad, according to the Milwaukee P.D.

As the child was swept into a tunnel that leads under a road, his father and a family friend jumped in after him.

They were also swept away.

The body of Roshidulcah was discovered on Tuesday about a mile-and-a-half downstream.

The men’s names have not been revealed.