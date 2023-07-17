Second Alzheimer’s Drug In Pipeline Can Slow The Disease By A Few Months But With Safety Risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows another experimental Alzheimer’s drug can modestly slow patients’ inevitable worsening.

Patients given monthly infusions of Eli Lilly and Co.’s donanemab declined about four to seven months more slowly than those given dummy infusions in a large study.

If U.S. regulators approve, the drug would be only the second Alzheimer’s treatment convincingly shown to delay the mind-robbing disease — after rival Leqembi.

Both drugs pose a serious safety concern — brain swelling and bleeding.

Lilly’s data was presented at an Alzheimer’s Association international meeting Monday and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.