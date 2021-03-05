Second Arrest Made in Beach park Double Homicide After Gurnee Armed Robbery

(Waukegan, IL) A Gurnee armed robbery incident led to a 2nd arrest in a Beach Park double murder. Police in Gurnee say Derenell Hill was arrested a couple of hours after the robbery Wednesday morning in the 35-hundred block of Grand Avenue.

A search warrant was then performed on Hill’s residence and a gun belonging to Carlos Rodas Perez was discovered. Rodas Perez and his wife, Mercedes, were found shot to death in their Beach Park garage last December.

In January, 34-year-old Timothy Triplett, Jr. of Waukegan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. Hill, also from Waukegan, has now been charged in the double murder as well.

The 35-year-old is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond.