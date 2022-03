KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person suffered self-inflicted life threatening injuries in an incident that happened along I-94 Saturday.

Authorities say they responded around 12:30 PM to the 1-thousand block of I-94 for someone with a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck.

The person was located inside a vehicle with severe life threatening injuries.

They were treated and transported to a Mt Pleasant hospital. No further details have been released.