KENOSHA,WI—All lanes of I-94 near Highway 142 in Kenosha County have reopened.

Crews responded to the scene of a semi fire Friday morning.

All southbound lanes of I-94 just north of Highway 142 had to be closed because of the blaze.

The fire was reported around 3:15 AM and has been extinguished by 5 AM.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

We’ll have more details as they become available.