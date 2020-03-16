Sen. Wirch: Resources Available in Coronavirus Emergency

State Senator Bob Wirch released the following statement, with information about resources available in the wake of the coronavirus emergency.



Madison-With growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and mounting numbers of closings and cancellations, it is important that we all work together: to contain the virus, to protect our most vulnerable citizens, and to look out for each other.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to take these preventative steps:

Avoid close contact with others (social distancing), ESPECIALLY with people who are or might be sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home if you aren’t feeling well

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then through the tissue in the trash; cough or sneeze into elbow if you must

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing

Avoid gatherings of people, particularly large groups, and limit non-essential travel

For more information, visit Coronavirus.gov, NIH.gov, or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.

This time of uncertainty and isolation can make people feel fearful, anxious and alone. If you are feeling this way and would like someone to talk to, please feel free to call or email my office at (608)267-8979 and sen.wirch@legis.wisconsin.gov, and my staff or I will be happy to give you a call back to check in during this difficult time.

With school closures lasting at least the next few weeks, parents may be looking for ways to keep their children engaged in learning during this time. Fortunately, there are a number of online resources that can help with this. Khan Academy, Duolingo, Smithsonian Institution and Open Culture are a few examples. For more information on these and others, visit https://www.weareteachers.com/free-online-learning-resources/.

Finally, there are a number of businesses and government agencies that are making accommodations and resources available or providing guidance in dealing with the current situation:

This is a tough time, but it’s important not to panic. If we all stick together and look out for each other, we can help limit the impact of the outbreak and come out on the other side as soon as possible.