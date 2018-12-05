Senate approves 82 Walker appointees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to approve 82 appointees of outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker during a lame-duck legislative session.

The appointees were approved by a party-line vote, with Republicans in support and Democrats against.

Democratic senators objected, as did Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers in a letter submitted minutes before the Senate took up the appointments.

The appointees include naming Scott Beightol to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. The attorney replaces Bryan Steil, who resigned last week after winning election to Congress replacing retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Walker also appointed his top aide Ellen Nowak to a position on the state Public Service Commission, guaranteeing she’ll have a job after he leaves office next month.