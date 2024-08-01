Senate Democrats Tee Up Vote On Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer is daring Republicans to vote against a bipartisan tax cut package aimed at expanding the child tax credit for millions of families and restoring some business tax breaks.

Senate Republicans appear prepared to do just that on Thursday before lawmakers head home for the August recess.

With the bill seemingly lacking the support necessary to overcome procedural hurdles, Schumer has opted for months not to bring it up.

But election season has presented an opportunity for Democrats to lean in on the issue in a debate over which party would most help families.

Republicans argue they will have more leverage to make the changes they want next year.