Senate leader said GOP questioning Evers’ pick

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says some Republican senators are questioning Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers’ pick of a roads lobbyist to head the state Department of Transportation, putting his confirmation in peril.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald commented Friday on WISN-AM about Evers’ pick of Craig Thompson. Fitzgerald says the fact that Thompson lobbied for spending more on roads is “possibly inappropriate or a little out of line.”

All of Evers’ Cabinet members must be confirmed by the Senate, which will be controlled 19-14 by Republicans.

Thompson is head of the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association. The group with more than 400 members, including businesses and unions, has lobbied the Legislature to spend more on roads in the state and advocates for increasing taxes and fees to do it.