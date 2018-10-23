Senator Sanders Campaigns in Kenosha

Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned in Wisconsin yesterday, including a stop at the U-A-W Local 72, which was attended by around 5-hundred supporters. At the Kenosha event, Sanders fired up supporters for Democrat Randy Bryce who is running against Republican Bryan Steil to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan in Congress. Earlier in the day, UW-Milwaukee hosted an event in which Sanders campaigned for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers who is taking on Republican Scott Walker, and Tammy Baldwin who is taking on challenger Leah Vukmir. Sanders told supporters that he has an answer for his critics.

President Donald Trump will to host a rally with Walker and Vukmir in central Wisconsin on Wednesday. Former President Barack Obama is coming to Milwaukee on Friday for an early voting event. The midterms are two weeks from today and early voting is on-going. If you want info of what’s on your ballot visit myvote.wi.gov