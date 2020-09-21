Seven KUSD Schools Move to Virtual Classes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Several Kenosha Unified Schools have switched to all virtual for the week. The district made the announcement late last night after an apparent slew of employee absences.

Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Reuther, Harborside, LakeView and Lincoln have all switched to the all virtual classes through Friday. The district says that students from these schools are expected to log-in at their normal times to be considered present for class and avoid being marked absent.

The move comes after several students from various campuses have tested positive for Covid-19 causing hundreds of staff and students to go into quarantine.

Last week, Bristol School announced that they would go all virtual this week as well because of positive tests at that school.